DURBAN – Heavy rain in KwaZulu-Natal over the past week meant that the Mzansi Super League (MSL) clash between the Durban Heat and Paarl Rocks had to be abandoned well before the scheduled start at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium on Friday.



Storm warnings had been issued in the city on Wednesday and Thursday, with persistent rain falling throughout and including during the build-up to the clash.



The seasonal rain also claimed victory in the Heat’s opening game against Tshwane Spartans last Saturday as the outfield at the venue could not continue absorbing the high volume of water that continued to pour down.



It left the officials with little choice but to abandon play an hour before the scheduled start.



