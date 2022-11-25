More struggles for Lungi Ngidi, while Ryan Rickelton continues good Four-Day Series form

Johannesburg — Ryan Rickelton continued to make a point to the national selectors about their decision to omit him from the Proteas touring squad for Australia. After scoring a hundred last week in Potchefstroom, he backed up that performance with another three-figure score at the Wanderers on Friday, this time with the national team’s Test captain watching just a few metres away. Dean Elgar applauded as Rickelton, having performed a small skip after lifting Simon Harmer over the covers for four to reach the landmark, turned to the dressing room and raised his bat. Point made - again.

This was Rickelton’s sixth century in 14 first class matches for the DP World (Gauteng) Lions in the last three seasons. The figure 14 is concerning because it reflects how little first class cricket has been played in South Africa recently. Of course, the Covid pandemic is the primary reason for that, but this season’s Four-Day Series consists of just seven matches, and that is the result of Cricket SA’s parlous finances. However all Rickelton can do is work with what he’s got and he is doing that superbly. The reason for his absence from the Australia tour party was an ankle injury. The convenor of selectors, Victor Mpitsang, didn’t want to go into any details when asked about Rickelton last week, other than to say that the Lions are taking a risk by playing him. Rickelton, who has played three Tests, the last of those at The Oval in August, finished on 108 not out. From a Proteas selection perspective, the circumspect approach is understandable, but given the fragile state of South Africa’s batting, leaving out the most consistent batter of the last three seasons, seems wasteful. His innings here wasn’t gift-wrapped either, as he had to survive an examination from Harmer on Thursday when the off-spinner picked up six wickets. He played Harmer with due care on Friday too and took more risks against the Titans’ quick bowlers.

There was another listless effort from Lungi Ngidi, who must be hoping he’s getting every bad ball and spell out of his system before he heads to Australia. His spell of five overs on Friday morning was the longest of the five he bowled in the Lions innings, and with the exception of three balls, one of which provided the wicket of Sisanda Magala, it was a disappointing performance from one of the Proteas’ frontline quicks, who finished with 1/73 from 17 overs. Again he lacked consistency in both line and length, and while he tried to get the competitive juices flowing with some mean glaring at Rickelton, he cut an exasperated figure — throwing his arms in the air at one point — and was grateful when teammate Aya Gqamane dismissed Duanne Olivier, the Lions’ last batter. Elgar meanwhile scored another confidence boosting half-century after his 137 last week. He looked pleased with his defensive play, although the manner of his dismissal — poking at a ball outside off-stump from Magala that he could have left alone and instead edged to gully — did irritate him. Nevertheless he will board the flight to Australia next Thursday feeling good about his batting ahead of the three-Test series Down Under.

