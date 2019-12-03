JOHANNESBURG – Shirley Zinn, one of the five independent directors on Cricket SA’s Board, tendered her resignation on Tuesday, citing CSA’s failure to adhere to good corporate governance standards.
Zinn was also on the panel that conducted interviews for the Director of Cricket, a position Cricket SA is still to fill nearly five months after publicly announcing a new structure around the men’s national team.
“I believe very strongly that those principles (of good governance) need to be adhered to and guarded,” she told IOL.
The revoking of accreditation of five journalists last weekend, blocking them from entering stadiums upset Zinn, who serves as an independent director at Sanlam, further and accelerated her departure from CSA
“The last two days really broke my back, it was a step too far,” Zinn of the decision by CSA’s senior administration to prevent the five journalists from covering matches.