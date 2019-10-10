Tshepo Moreki provided some late inspiration for the Multiply Titans by claiming a hat-trick to help bowl them to an unlikely 129-run victory over the Hollywoodbets Dolphins in their 4-Day Domestic Series opener in Centurion on Thursday.
The seamer accounted for Andile Phehlukwayo, Eathan Bosch and Daryn Dupavillon in successive deliveries to finish with a career-best four for 32 that sent the visitors tumbling to 161 all out, chasing 291 on the final afternoon at SuperSport Park.
It was a huge turnaround after the match had earlier appeared to be petering out towards a draw when the Dolphins were 124 for four and around 30 overs to play.
But Moreki’s magic turned the game upside down and concluded a fine victory for the home side, who had declared their second innings on 234 for seven, thanks to Neil Brand, who followed up his maiden century in the first innings with an impressive 77 (102 balls, 9 fours, 2 sixes).
Mark Boucher’s side started the last day on 117 for three and they doubled that score thanks to their key batsman from the game.