DURBAN – Wiaan Mulder and Beuran Hendricks shared two wickets apiece as the bizhub Highveld Lions took control at the halfway stage of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Hollywoodbets Dolphins in Durban on Saturday.



Injury-returnee Mulder was superb with the ball sending down seven overs for the return of two for 12, including four maidens, while left-arm seamer Hendricks nabbed two for 22 in nine to leave the hosts limping to stumps at 92 for five.



This was in reply to the 423 all out by the visitors earlier in the day, which they got to thanks to an excellent 69 (133 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes) by Rassie van der Dussen.



The struggles of the Dolphins meant they reached stumps on day two at Kingsmead trailing by a massive 331 runs.



It ended a woeful day for the home side, who would have been hoping to build on the strong end to day one that saw them claim three wickets in 21 delivers that left the Lions on 295 for four overnight.



But Van der Dussen managed to shepherd the tail well by adding 128 with the lower order, despite wickets falling regularly until they were all out in 136.3 overs.



Senuran Muthusamy was the pick of the bowlers with four for 119, while Ethan Bosch nabbed three for 77.



The Dolphins, who beat the same opponents in their last game, were put on the back foot from the outset as Hendricks removed Sarel Erwee (4) with the score on six.



Grant Roelofsen (8), Khaya Zondo (10) and Muthusamy (0) all offered little for their side, with only Marques Ackerman, making his franchise debut for the Durban side, putting up any fight.



The left-hander made 33 but was one of the victims of Mulder as the home batsmen struggled.



They eventually went to stumps with hopes pinned on Sibonelo Makhanya (16) and Andile Phehlukwayo (17) – the pair sharing an unbroken 34-run stand for the sixth wicket.

