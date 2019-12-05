JOHANNESBURG - As Cricket South Africa’s administrators drag the sport they are supposed to be running through the mud the players, for now, will try to play on.
The Mzansi Super League returns to Gauteng for the first time since CSA tried to hurl a hand grenade onto the sport last weekend, but whether today’s match at Centurion between the Tshwane Spartans and Jozi Stars will even take place, is something Mother Nature may determine.
The early forecasts about her mood for this evening are not good; clouds initially and then rain later with temperatures more akin to winter than summer. And then whether any play is possible or not, there is the now genuine concern about whether the tournament will be finished at all, in light of yesterday’s news that the players union, the SA Cricketers’ Association, have called a meeting for tomorrow where the “possibility of the players taking some form of industrial, or protest, action,” will be discussed.
That could make for a strange atmosphere at Centurion, but these are strange and deeply worrying times for SA cricket.
Ignoring everything that is happening around the sport at the moment is impossible. But for today at least the players will try to do that.