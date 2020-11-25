Muthusamy shines as Dolphins maintain Cobras control

DURBAN - Senuran Muthusamy starred with the ball and then played an important role with the bat as the Dolphins stayed in control over the Cape Cobras on the third day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter in Durban on Wednesday.

The Proteas all-rounder first claimed four wickets to help the hosts dismiss the visitors for 312, before sharing an unbroken 55-run stand with Sarel Erwee as they took their side to the close 132 runs ahead.

But with just a day to go, and wet weather threatening it, the KwaZulu-Natal side still have plenty to do to force a result on day four.

They nonetheless did well to progress the game on a largely overcast third day at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium.

The Cobras had started proceedings on 71 for one in response to the Dolphins’ 389 for eight declared with Pieter Malan (37) and Zubayr Hamza (46) falling relatively early – Lifa Ntanzi, who finished with his best franchise return of three for 51 in his second game, taking out the former and Kerwin Mungroo (1/46) dismissing the latter.