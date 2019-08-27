The Jozi Stars on Tuesday announced Donovan Miller as their new head coach for the 2019 edition of the @MSL_T20. Photo: @StarsJozi on twitter

JOHANNESBURG – Reigning Mzansi Super League (MSL) champions, the Jozi Stars, on Tuesday welcomed Jamaican Donovan Miller as their new coach for MSL 2.0. Miller is currently part of the 2019 England Ashes technical team and also played an integral part in England’s technical team for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

He holds an ECB Level 4 coaching diploma and was part of the Jozi Stars coaching set-up in 2018. He will be with the team from November 1 until December 16.

Born in Jamaica, the 40-year-old has served as the bowling and assistant consultant coach to county side Essex since 2015.

His coaching experience has also extended to the Jamaica Tallawahs (CPL) 2016/2019; St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (CPL) 2017/2018; Vancouver Knights (GT20) 2018/2019; and the ICC World XI vs WICB 2018.

#MSLT20Final - 🏆CHAMPIONS! 🏆



They had a slow start in the tournament but found their form in the right time to make it a comfortable win over @CT_Blitz. @StarsJozi TAKE A BOW👏👏👏👏👏



FAST. FUN. FOR ALL. pic.twitter.com/hqm0wZPfB7 — Mzansi Super League 🔥 🇿🇦 🏏 (@MSL_T20) December 16, 2018

“We’re delighted that Donovan is joining the Jozi Stars once again, stepping up his responsibilities into the Head Coach role after a successful shadowing of last year's coach Enoch Nkwe,” said Central Gauteng Lions CEO Greg Fredericks.

“Donovan knows how we work and his vast T20 experience will be hugely beneficial to us as we endeavour to ensure the trophy remains in our cabinet.”

African News Agency (ANA)