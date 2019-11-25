Paarl Rocks players celebrate their victory over the Cape Town Blitz. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Just over 5000 attended the Cape Derby between the Cape Town Blitz and Paarl Rocks on Sunday morning and the Newlands atmosphere confirmed why Western Cape fans are the most passionate in the country. The spectators were treated to a nail-biting finish as Paarl Rocks claimed a narrow 2-run victory after the result came down to the last ball.

"We are obviously disappointed with the loss [against Paarl Rocks] because we really wanted to give the fans a good win," Cape Town Blitz captain, Quinton de Kock said.

"I've played at Newlands many times and the Cape Town crowd is one of the most passionate in the country. It was fantastic to see how they have embraced the new Cape Town Blitz brand."

"I'm hoping that we can pack out Newlands for our remaining three home games over the next couple of weeks," he added.