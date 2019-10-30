Dane Vilas lifts the trophy as Jozi Stars win the inaugural 2018 Mzansi Super League. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – The 2019 Mzansi Super League (MSL) is scheduled to get underway on November 8, with the opening game between defending champions Jozi Stars and last season’s runners-up, Cape Town Blitz.

This will be the second edition of South Africa’s T20 competition and it’s an opportunity to showcase and nurture the country’s young and emerging talent.

It will run until mid-December, with teams representing various major South African cities. The five-week long tournament will include the following teams: Gauteng’s Jozi Stars, Tshwane Spartans, KwaZulu-Natal’s Durban Heat, Eastern Cape’s Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and Western Cape’s Paarl Rocks and Cape Town Blitz.

Each squad comprises 16 players, with each team home to a big-name Proteas player. They include Faf Du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, JP Duminy and AB de Villiers.

There are also international marquee players, such as Wahab Riaz (Pakistan), Alex Hales (England) and Chris Gayle (Windies). 

African News Agency (ANA)