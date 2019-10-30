JOHANNESBURG – The 2019 Mzansi Super League (MSL) is scheduled to get underway on November 8, with the opening game between defending champions Jozi Stars and last season’s runners-up, Cape Town Blitz.
This will be the second edition of South Africa’s T20 competition and it’s an opportunity to showcase and nurture the country’s young and emerging talent.
It will run until mid-December, with teams representing various major South African cities. The five-week long tournament will include the following teams: Gauteng’s Jozi Stars, Tshwane Spartans, KwaZulu-Natal’s Durban Heat, Eastern Cape’s Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and Western Cape’s Paarl Rocks and Cape Town Blitz.
The Greatest Showman🕺🧙♂️— Mzansi Super League 🔥 🇿🇦 🏏 (@MSL_T20) October 30, 2019
We are trying to figure out, who was the best #MSLT20 entertainer from last season❓@DJBravo47 or @shamsi90 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Iyv4bMmggc