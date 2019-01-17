Nandré Burger claimed 5/36 for the Lions against the Titans. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

BENONI – Nandré Burger ended with a career-best five-for as the Highveld Lions wasted little time in polishing off defending champions the Titans to win their 4-Day Domestic Series derby in record fashion at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Thursday. The seam bowler claimed 5/36 in 14.4 overs to complete an emphatic innings-and-239-run victory that was not only a record, but also saw the gap at the competition summit reduced to a just over one-and-a-half points.

This was after the leading Cape Cobras were stunned by the Warriors at Newlands to leave the competition wide open with two rounds remaining.

The Lions too played a role with a hugely impressive showing in the East Rand, built around a double century by Man-of-the-Match Nicky van den Bergh (217 not out) and 197 by Dominic Hendricks.

Most of their work had already been done on the first three days, with just five wickets required to complete the job on day four.

The hosts had resumed on 95/5, but the tail offered little resistance.

Debutant Wandile Makwetu was dismissed for a duck without the overnight score moving – the former South Africa Under-19 wicket-keeper cleaned up by Burger.

Henry Davids (24) was next to fall at the hands of the same bowler on 110, before Corbin Bosch (7) was trapped lbw by Malusi Siboto (2/22).

And when Tshepo Moreki (1) became Burger’s fifth victim, the game was over.

Chris Morris did not bat as he was absent due to injury, with the Titans being dismissed in 51.4 overs.

The result was the biggest ever one for the Lions in their history, and third biggest since the inception of franchise cricket in 2004/05.

It's all over! The Lions have won the match against @Titans_Cricket by an innings & 239 runs. It has been a good display from the pride



Special mention to N vd Bergh (217) and D Hendricks (197) on your knocks and N Burger for his 5 wicket haul in the 2nd innings #TTNvLIO pic.twitter.com/MjEfEcL8hQ — Lions Cricket (@LionsCricketSA) January 17, 2019

4-Day Series Log

Cape Cobras 146.82

Highveld Lions 145.22

Warriors 119.46

Knights 101.68

Titans 94.30

Dolphins 86.46

Cricket South Africa