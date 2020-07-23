Nassei Appiah’s lawyer wants to deal with Cricket SA in a civil manner

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) chief operating officer Nassei Appiah is ready to return to work having won his appeal against his dismissal from the federation, but whether CSA will have him back remains to be seen. In what has broadly turned into farcical legal episode for an organisation that seems incapable of extricating itself from controversy, Appiah’s lawyer, Thapelo Kharametsane said yesterday that he had written a letter to CSA on Tuesday, ostensibly asking when Appiah could return to work. Appiah, Corrie van Zyl (CSA’s former Director of Cricket) and Clive Eksteen, the Chief Commercial Officer, were all suspended last October. The trio were charged with misconduct related to payment that was due to the SA Cricketers Association for players image rights for the Mzansi Super League. Van Zyl has returned to Cricket SA, while Eksteen was fired and is filing a dispute with the federation through the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration. Apphiah’s future with CSA is uncertain from the federation’s perspective. “According to the disciplinary code and procedures, the last stage is the appeal,” said Kharametsane.

“We have basically won the appeal and that is the end of it.”

Asked if it means his client must return to work, Kharametsane replied: “Yes. What else? His dismissal was overturned.

“He received a written warning. A written warning is just that, a written warning, he’s not been dismissed...he must go back to work.

The same thing happened with Mr van Zyl, he received a final written warning and was allowed to go back to work. It shouldn’t be different with Mr Appiah.”

“He’s ready to go back to work,” Kharametsane added.

However, it appears Appiah doesn’t want to create the same scene that Cricket SA’s still suspended CEO, Thabang Moroe did when he went back to CSA’s offices, believing his suspension was over back in June. Monroe was pictured outside the gates, but the offices were empty owing to the Covid-19 lockdown which meant CSA’s staff were working from home.

Moroe was briefly let into the building at the time, after CSA’s president Chris Nenzani didn’t want to leave him in the cold.

Kharametsane said Appiah was awaiting word from CSA about the next step. “Obviously we want to deal with CSA in a civil manner.

“I’ve sent them a letter (on Tuesday) just for them to confirm they will be commencing with the outcome of the appeal...and we can take it from there as to the arrangements of when he can report for duty.”

Cricket SA however confirmed yesterday that they don’t view the matter as complete.

@shockerhess