“I’ve worked with coach Ashwell at the Cape Town Blitz, and I appreciate him bringing me down to Cape Town for this new challenge at the Cobras,” said Nandré Burger. Photo: Yusuf Maged/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – The Cape Cobras on Tuesday announced that left-arm seam bowler Nandré Burger has joined the squad from the Highveld Lions for the 2019/2020 season. The 23-year-old Burger has 75 first-class wickets to his name in 22 matches, at an average of 25.32, and has taken 29 wickets at an economy rate of 5.18 in List A cricket, and has gone at just 7.02 runs per over in his 17 T20 matches he has played.

Burger has worked with coach Ashwell Prince previously, when he joined the Cape Town Blitz as a replacement for the injured Anrich Nortjé during the Mzansi Super League at the end of 2018, and is looking forward to the prospect of working with him again.

“I’ve worked with coach Ashwell at the Cape Town Blitz, and I appreciate him bringing me down to Cape Town for this new challenge at the Cobras,” said Burger.

“I know what the expectations are, and I’m ready for the challenge and looking forward to working with him again.”

Prince gave his reasons for bringing Burger into his squad for next season.

“He brings variety to our bowling attack as a left-arm seam bowler. Also, he’s quite a bit taller compared to the rest of our seam bowlers,” said Prince.

“Mthi (Nabe) is the only person in our attack who has some height to him, and Rory (Kleinveldt) brings some height in the white-ball competitions.

“In terms of trying to win the four-day competition, a left-arm seamer will be crucial to partner up with Dane Piedt, who was sensational this year.

NEW SIGNING ALERT | We'd like to give a huge welcome to left arm seam bowler Nandre Burger who has joined the @WorldSportsBet Cape Cobras from the bizhub Highveld Lions for the 2019/2020 season.



Read article - https://t.co/WEAuOrI5a4 pic.twitter.com/j7d1NbV9eF — COBRAS CRICKET (@CobrasCricket) May 7, 2019

“He will be able to create some footmarks for him to bowl into, and hopefully allowing him to become even more of a threat.

“All in all, it’s a big plus for us to have Nandré. He also did well for Cape Town Blitz, especially at Newlands.

“He’s a player I admire, mostly for his skills, and (I) look forward to working with him,” Prince concluded.

African News Agency (ANA)