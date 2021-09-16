Newlands a lot less ’jolly’ without the late Boeta Cassiem’s one-liners

Boeta Cassiem had sold ice-cream at Newlands for more than 55 years up before he was diagnosed with renal failure. His little one-liners such as “a sucker to make you wakker” and “a lolly to make you jolly” made him a firm favourite with cricket fans and players alike.

In May, Western Province Cricket paid tribute to Boeta Cassiem, who had requested to walk around his beloved Newlands for the last time.

“We decided to do something a little more fitting for Boeta Cassiem and a bit more personal, so we invited his family over to Newlands. We had a function to pay tribute to him,” WP Cricket Cricket Association Brand and sponsorship manager David Brooke said at the time.