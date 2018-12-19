Kyle Verreynne of Cape Town Blitz bats during the 2018 Mzansi Super League T20 Final cricket match between Cape Town Blitz and Jozi Stars at Newlands. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – The inaugural Mzansi Super League (MSL) final between the Cape Town Blitz and the Jozi Stars attracted a crowd of 12 000, which was also the best-attended game at Newlands for the competition. In total, approximately 42 500 people made their way to Newlands during the course of the MSL.

"Throughout the entire tournament, the Blitz Brigade came out in their numbers to support the team, the social media interaction between them and the players played a major part in this success,” said David Brooke Media and Marketing Manager of the Cape Town Blitz.

“For PPC Newlands to have hosted the opening and final match in the inaugural MSL was truly an honour and, from a brand point of view, I believe that the Cape Town Blitz brand has already been imprinted on the hearts of Cape Town cricket fans.

“What was even more exciting was how we were able to attract new fans to the game, whether that was through watching on TV or interacting with us on social media.

“We can’t wait to take it to even greater heights ahead of the next edition of MSL.”

Nabeal Dien, chief executive officer of the Western Province Cricket Association, said: “One of the reasons for the attendance figure in the region of 42 500 was the explosive brand of cricket played by the Cape Town Blitz as well as the well-known cricket culture of the Cape Town people, which has no equal in South Africa.”

