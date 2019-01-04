Evan Flint will leave Newlands for the Wanderers in February. Photo: @NewlandsCricket on twitter

CAPE TOWN – A world-class grounds curator who transformed the Newlands nets, outfield and pitches to be the best in the country, is how the players and management of the Cape Cobras paid tribute to the decorated Evan Flint. He recently announced that he is leaving Newlands to become the grounds curator of the Wanderers Stadium from at the start of February.



“I have been at Newlands involved first as a player since 1991 and I have seen the facility deteriorate at a stage, especially as the outfield was a bit down. But when Evan came here in 2008, he transformed it into a world-class arena again. He made a massive contribution to Newlands’ (resurrection),” said Faiek Davids, assistant coach of the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras.



“We all love Evan here. He did a great job. I trust he will keep doing the same things that made him the most sought-after groundsman when he moves to the Wanderers. There is one reason and one reason only why the Wanderers wanted him was because he is the best in the country,” said Ashwell Prince, coach of the Cobras.



“He has been outstanding. You don’t receive the accolade as the groundsman of the year unless you are the best in the country, The local players know they probably train in the best nets in the country. We have got the best training facilities in South Africa and we owe it to Evan and his team,” added Prince.



“I give Evan ten out of ten. That is why the test matches the past few years have been so outstanding,” said Dane Piedt, captain of the Cobras.



Day 2 between South Africa and Pakistan is underway. The weather is absolutely perfect, get down to PPC Newlands as the Proteas look to go past Pakistan's 1st innings score and build a lead. pic.twitter.com/Drw5px1F2W — PPC Newlands Cricket (@NewlandsCricket) January 4, 2019

Flint said, “I applied for the position and decided to leave because it was time to move on and embrace a new challenge. Also, my greater family lies in the north of the country so it makes sense practically at this stage of my career.”Flint was the South African groundsman of the year in 2016/2017 and 2017/2018.The Wanders will gain the services of a vastly experienced curator who worked ten years intermittently at Kingsmead under the guardianship of Phil Russell and ten and a half years at Newlands.When he started in 2008, Newlands was not in the best shape and it took him three to four years to get the formula right and learn the Cape weather. He stumbled upon the right formula for a good pitch, he said.He relayed the outfield, put in a new drainage system and an irrigation system, relayed six pitches on the square and added two more pitches. Over the period of ten and a half years, he also added pace and bounce to the famous wicket.“It has been incredible. I have spent ten amazing years at one of the best if not the most picturesque grounds in the world,” said Flint about the enjoyment factor of the past decade.

African News Agency (ANA)