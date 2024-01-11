Nicholas Pooran ready to soar for Durban Super Giants in SA20

Nicholas Pooran has joined Durban’s Super Giants for the second edition of the SA20, and their campaign starts on Thursday at Kingsmead (5.30pm start) where they take on MI Cape Town. Having played and succeeded all over the world, Pooran wants to continue doing what he does best.

“I just want to continue what I’ve been doing over the last couple of years, which is being consistent in putting in match-winning performances and trying to help my teammates to be successful as well,” he said. The visiting MI Cape Town squad is a scary combination, on paper.

Game won on the pitch However, as we saw last season, with MI Cape Town finishing at the bottom of the table, games of cricket are not won on paper. Pooran stressed that the principles of cricket seldom change, and that it is always bat versus ball and never superstar versus rising player.

“The game is played on its day, regardless of who they have on their team. We have a really good line-up as well, a lot of skilful players,” said Pooran. “(Today) is about execution, bat versus ball, as simple as that. Whoever can hold their nerves as long as possible has a better chance of winning. We’re ready, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.” Moreover, Pooran spoke about how leagues such as the SA20 push West Indies players and provide the platform to restore West Indies cricket to its former glory, having had a disappointing past couple of years.

With a number of players from the Caribbean spread across the six SA20 teams, Pooran is confident that they will grow from strength to strength. “The last couple of years have been disappointing, and because it’s a new year, it’s a new opportunity for all of us,” the left-hander said. “I’m really happy and thankful to the leagues like the SA20: it gives us West Indian players another opportunity to get better and to feed off international superstars, and get an opportunity to learn – and I think that’s key for us.

Chance for West Indies players to shine “We have a lot of players in this competition, so it’s wonderful to have that opportunity, so hopefully we can take that in a positive way.

“Durban is similar to home. It’s beautiful, it’s been really welcoming so far, and the conditions here are lovely. Quinny (de Kock) keeps talking about how beautiful the wicket is to bat on, and the guys keep talking about the Durban crowd. “I’m really excited to see the fans come out to support us, and hopefully we can put on a wonderful show for them.” Squads for Kingsmead Durban’s Super Giants: Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jason Smith, Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Bryce Parsons, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Jon-Jon Smuts, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, Naveen-ul-Haq, Reece Topley.