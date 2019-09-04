Janneman Malan is one of five Cobras that have been signed by Cape Town Blitz during the MSL draft. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Nine Cape Cobras were snapped up in the marquee event of the Mzansi Super League season two, the MSL 2.0 draft which was held, in Soweto, on Tuesday. There were 184 foreign players, including Kolpak players, in the draft which presented a massive increase on the 71 who applied in 2018.

Five of the Cape Cobras players were picked by the Cape Town Blitz – Janneman Malan, David Bedingham, Vernon Philander, George Linde and Aviwe Mgijima.

Jozi Stars selected the Cape Cobras fast bowler Lizaad Williams as they look to defend the title they won last season.

Nandre Burger, a new acquisition for the Cape Cobras, was picked by the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants. Cobras left arm seamer Akhona Mnyaka will be joining Burger at the Giants.

Boland and Cobras all-rounder Ferisco Adams was selected to represent the Paarl Rocks in the showpiece event starting in November.

Cape Cobras CEO Nabeal Dien congratulated the players who were selected.

“We are very proud to have so many Cobras players represented in the second season of MSL and we wish them the best of luck at their respective teams.”

JP Duminy was also snapped up by the Paarl Rocks. He is no longer part of the Cape Cobras squad, having retired from the domestic game at the end of last season, yet he has a strong bond with the Cape Cobras.

Thirteen players were chosen on Tuesday and the 14th position will be a wild card to be selected at the conclusion of the CSA Provincial T20 competition. This will give all squads a total of 16 players.

African News Agency (ANA)