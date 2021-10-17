No alcohol allowed ... but vaccinated cricket fans can attend T20 KO Challenge matches

Cape Town - South Africa cricket fans will return to the stadiums for the first time since March 2020 after Cricket SA confirmed ticket sales open up for the T20 KO Challenge quarter-finals in Kimberley. Cricket stadiums in South Africa have been devoid of spectators since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown, but will now be able to welcome back fans after the national government changed the legislation last week.

A trial was conducted at Bafana Bafana's Fifa World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia last Tuesday when 2000 vaccinated fans were allowed inside the FNB Stadium. CricketSA have now followed suit and put in place the necessary Covid-19 protocols that will allow fans to watch the quarter-finals at the Diamond Oval. “We are delighted that the fans, our most important stakeholders are coming back to the stadiums. Cricket is yet again in a good space and there is a lot of hard work taking place to ensure that the game of cricket is placed on the top spot,” said Pholetsi Moseki, CSA’s Acting Chief Executive Officer.

"We want fans to come and experience the new look stadium experience and we remind fans that tickets will be sold on a first come first serve basis. Due to limited capacity still and to minimise any disappointments we encourage cricket fans and sports followers to quickly get their tickets as soon as sales open. We also take this opportunity to remind and encourage all sports lovers to ensure that they are fully vaccinated in order to improve the health situation in the country and to hopefully reduce the Covid numbers, as this will eventually see a growth in the number of fans in the stands." The ticket sales, which will cost R50 each, will be rolled out, as follows: - Quarter Final 1/2 (19 Oct 21)

- Quarter Final 3/4 (20 Oct 21) - Semi Final 1/2 (21 Oct 21) - Final (22 Oct 21)

Capacity will be split over suites, stands, and the grass embankments ticket sales to fans will be conducted online only, in line with the health and safety regulations to reduce interaction with spectators. The online function will allow the fans to download and self-print the tickets in a PDF format. Access control will follow the normal protocols, with the ticket and accreditation cards being strictly monitored to provide a detailed log of all access to the stadium. All tickets will be unreserved to allow spectators the ability to social distance and patrons will need to scan their own tickets once they arrive at the turnstiles.

The stadia will create an “Outer Ring”, prior to the turnstiles where security will validate that every patron gaining access to the precinct is fully vaccinated. The verification process will require patrons to either produce their original vaccination card or present a printed copy of the SA Government issued Vaccinated Certificate. Alternatively, the patron may also present a digital version of the Vaccinated Certificate. In addition to this, the patron’s Identity Document, Drivers Licence or Passport will have to match the details on the Vaccination Certificate. While vendors will be operational, unfortunately under the current regulations alcohol may not be sold or consumed in the vicinity of the stadiums.