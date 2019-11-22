KOLKATA – Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo said a practice game with the pink ball would have been ideal but offered no excuses for his team's batting capitulation on the opening day of their first day-night test against India on Friday.
The touring side were shot out for 106 inside 31 overs with only three batsmen managing double-digit scores and they needed two concussion substitutes after Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan were struck on the helmet.
Domingo defended his team's decision to bat first against India's formidable pace attack led superbly by Ishant Sharma who claimed 5-22.
"We requested (a practice match) but in the current schedule, time was too tight," Domingo told reporters.
"It was the same for both sides. We had four days of practise, but a warm-up game would have helped, to give the guys a bit more time with the pink ball. But this is no excuse."