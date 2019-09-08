JOHANNESBURG – Northerns Cricket Union (NCU) president Tebogo Siko was elected on to the Board of South Africa (CSA) at their Annual General Meeting on Saturday.



"For someone that's played cricket all their life, it makes me proud to be the president of NCU and now to be appointed to the Board of Cricket South Africa," Siko commented.



"NCU is one of the most successful Unions in the country, having recently been awarded the Affiliate of the Year for a historic five consecutive years. And I think it's important that we now have a voice on the CSA Board," added Siko, who fills a Non-Independent role.



"It goes to show that being principled gets you noticed, first the Union as a whole (incentive award) and now with me representing them on the CSA Board," Siko elaborated.



The news was welcomed by Titans CEO Dr Jacques Faul, who was fulsome in his praise for Siko's contribution to Northerns Cricket.



"This is great news for the Union, as we haven't had a member on the CSA Board in some years. I'm very proud of Tebogo and he deserves this," Faul commented.

African News Agency (ANA)