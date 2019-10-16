EAST LONDON - Composed half-centuries by Onke Nyaku and Matthew Breetzke settled the Warriors and helped pave the way for them to complete a first victory of the 4-Day Domestic Series season on day three of their clash against defending champions the Lions in East London on Wednesday.
Former South Africa Under-19 opener Breetzke struck a patient 59 from 187 balls (four fours) and all-rounder Nyaku an unbeaten 58 (124 balls, seven fours, one six) at Buffalo Park where the home side overcame a worrying early collapse to eventually chase down a victory target of 164 with three wickets to spare.
The pair were the only real support for each other, stringing together what proved to be the winning stand of 80 for the sixth wicket.
The result was the perfect reaction for the Eastern Cape franchise after they lost the opening game of 2019/20 when they went down to theKnights in Kimberley last week.