CAPE TOWN – Three wickets apiece by Onke Nyaku and Lutho Sipamla put the Warriors in a strong position after the second day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Imperial Lions in East London on Tuesday. This despite an excellent all-round effort by Dwaine Pretorius, who first claimed two for 52 and then struck an attacking 71 (102 balls, 8 fours, 1 six), that helped the visitors reach the halfway stage of the game at 211 for eight at Buffalo Park.

It left them in a precarious position with only a 157-run lead and just two wickets standing, with the hosts also having their captain Jon-Jon Smuts to thank for getting them into a strong position in the game after he earlier struck 61 (113 balls, 6 fours, 1 six).

The Warriors started day two batting on 113 for five responding to the Lions’ day one 152 and they managed to add just under 100 thanks to the skipper and Andrew Birch (24) and Glenton Stuurman (22).

They were eventually dismissed for 206 in 63.3 overs as Wiaan Mulder picked up four for 36. Pretorius collected two and Beuran Hendricks (2/39) also landed a double for the defending champions.