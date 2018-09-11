Lungi Ngidi on Titans One-Day Cup return: I just can’t wait to get back
“I’m okay with it. I’m injured – there is nothing I can do about it. There’s a bit of frustration, but the guys are doing well.”1h ago | Domestic
“This is an important decision for me, especially with the World Cup looming next year.”11 September 2018 | ODI
Cricket SA has announced the fixtures for the 2018/2019 domestic cricket season, but it's proposed new T20 tournament has not been included.27 August 2018 | Domestic
Cape Cobras captain, Dane Piedt, says his teammates are looking and feeling good after a tough pre-season training schedule.27 August 2018 | Domestic
Rory Kleinveldt will take over the leadership reins at the Cape Cobras for their all-important Momentum One-Day Cup semi-final against the Dolphins.29 January 2018 | Domestic
Hosts Titans were not themselves on Friday, delivering an ill-disciplined display in the field and with the bat to succumb to the Cobras.5 January 2018 | Domestic
The Cobras won one game and lost another before the festive break, and their challenge is to establish some rhythm.5 January 2018 | Domestic
The Lions again on paper have the look of a team that are capable of challenging for the One-Day Cup, especially their bowlers.20 December 2017 | Domestic
The clash between the Lions and Warriors is the first of the new campaign.19 December 2017 | Domestic
The Warriors put up a brave fight, and although they were ahead of where the Titans had been, the regular loss of wickets curtailed their efforts.31 March 2017 | Domestic
Sunday's Momentum One-Day Cup match between the Knights and Warriors has been abandoned and moved to Monday after the pitch was deemed unfit for play.26 March 2017 | Domestic
