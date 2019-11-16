CAPE TOWN - Both teams will be looking forward to hopefully some Boland sunshine in their Mzansi Super League clash on Sunday.
Hosts, the Paarl Rocks had their last match against the Durban Heat at Kingsmead abandoned without a ball being bowled.
The Tshwane Spartans are even more frustrated after both their MSL 2.0 matches were washed out before a result was forthcoming.
They may possibly have been on the fortunate side in their last game, with the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants reducing the Spartans to 33/4 when a thunderstorm brought a sudden close to proceedings at SuperSport Park.
However, AB de Villiers was still at the crease and everyone knows what "Mr 360" can achieve if he finds his rhythm.