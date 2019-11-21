BOLAND – Paarl Rocks captain Faf du Plessis has highlighted the importance of winning their Mzansi Super League clash against Jozi Stars at Boland Park on Friday, before they head on the road for the crunch part of the competition.
The Cape side suffered a rare loss there on Sunday when they were pipped at the post by the Tshwane Spartans in a high-scoring affair.
It was their first loss of the season to go with their one win and one washout and they are now looking for a reaction against the bottom-of-the-table defending champions, who have been poor thus far.
“It’s important that you try and bounce back quickly, try and rectify the mistakes you made,” Du Plessis said. “It’s a big game for us on Friday to make sure we can turn that momentum around quickly.
“I find that in T20 cricket especially, once you get into a winning streak or a losing streak for that matter, you can either go up or you can go down. We will try and be as professional as possible to make sure we can get our momentum swing back on Friday.”