CAPE TOWN – Forget what the doomsayers are saying around the rest of the country. The Mzansi Super League is a genuine product.
The entertainment served up by the Cape Town Blitz and Paarl Rocks at Newlands on Sunday afternoon was of the highest quality, with the Rocks taking home the spoils by just two runs to be crowned “Kings of the Cape” in MSL 2.0.
The fact that it was decided on the last ball added to the excitement, with the Blitz requiring four runs for victory. With the partisan home crowd baying for another big heave from Sisanda Magala, the burly all-rounder could only smear the ball down to Rocks captain Faf du Plessis on the long-off boundary.
Du Plessis ensured he covered the ground quickly and then fielded cleanly before throwing the ball back to bowler Isuru Udana, who took off the bails to set off raucous celebrations in the Rocks camp.
Uduna would have been the most relieved player on the field. The Sri Lankan international had a day to forget and virtually gift-wrapped the victory for the Rocks. Not only did he take a “wicket” with a no-ball, but delivered two wides and dropped a catch off his own bowling in the final over.