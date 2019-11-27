PORT ELIZABETH – Spin duo Tabraiz Shamsi and Bjorn Fortuin spearheaded an excellent bowling performance by the Paarl Rocks that helped them draw level with the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at the top of the Mzansi Super League (MSL) table with a 31-win in their big showdown in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.
The pair claimed two wickets each for a cost of 52 in eight overs and were well supported by pick-of-the-bowlers Hardus Viljoen (2/21), Ferisco Adams (2/27) and Isuru Udana (2/34) as the visitors successfully defended their 166 for seven by restricting the home side to 135.
There were also useful performances with the bat by James Vince (37 off 22 balls), captain Faf du Plessis (27 off 21 balls) and Adams (23 not out off 12 balls) to set up the Boland-based franchise for a key win.
It was one that took their tally for the tournament to 19 points, the same number as the Giants, who were beaten for the first time in 2019.
The Rocks have now won three on the bounce, with the latest triumph an efficient and fully deserved one, although they will feel slightly aggrieved having not done it with a bonus point in the Eastern Cape.