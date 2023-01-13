Paarl Royals earn bonus point after making light work of Joburg’s not-so-Super Kings

Paarl — The travelling Betway SA20 circus stopped at Boland Park on Friday, but it was only for a brief while as the Paarl Royals romped to a seven-wicket bonus point victory. The hosts were superb with the ball as they rectified the mistakes of their midweek defeat to MI Cape Town.

Proteas spinner Bjorn Fortuin may play his regular domestic cricket up on the Highveld, but he certainly does enjoy returning home when its time to play franchise T20 Leagues. After his exceptional performances for the Paarl Rocks in the Mzansi Super League, it was no surprise that the Royals opened their cheque book to secure his services for the SA20. And he repaid coach JP Duminy’s faith with a superb new-ball performance. Fortuin dominated the Powerplay, dismissing both Joburg Super Kings openers Janneman Malan and Reeza Hendricks. He also claimed Lewis Gregory’s scalp.

With Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi also outstanding at the other end, the Super Kings plunged deeper and deeper into the quagmire as they slipped to 25/5 after just seven overs. The Super Kings were in similar trouble at Kingsmead during the week at 27/4, but on this occasion Donavon Ferreira could not provide the rescue act. Instead, the Royals maintained the pressure through all-rounder Evan Jones. The young all-rounder maintained the pressure with his career-best T20 figures of 3/21 as the Super Kings were rolled for just 81.

The Royals were never going to let this advantage slip, especially with England’s T20 World Cup-winning captain Jos Buttler ensuring his team suffered no mishaps. The Super Kings needed early wickets if they were to stand any chance, and their hopes were raised when Jason Roy was dismissed in tame fashion for 12. Wihan Lubbe joined Buttler for a quickfire 19 before Dane Vilas (13) fell shortly before the target was reached.

But with Buttler (29 not out) remaining composed at the other the end the result was never in doubt as captain David Miller completed the job with a boundary to send the Pink Army home happy after their first SA20 experience. SCORECARD Joburg Super Kings: 81 all out (Fortuin 3/16, Jones 3/21, Adams 2/14)

Paarl Royals: 82/3 (Buttler 29*, Phangiso 1/15) Royals won by seven wickets @ZaahierAdams