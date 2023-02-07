Paarl Royals through to SA20 semi-finals despite loss to Pretoria Capitals

Gqeberha — Paarl Royals hung on at SuperSport Park to qualify ahead of Durban’s Super Giants only on net run rate.

Paarl Royals had a job to do on Tuesday night after a Heinrich Klaasen-driven Durban’s Super Giants put the Royals under pressure on the points table. Heading into the match the Royals needed to avoid losing by anything over 100 runs to progress to the next stage ahead of the Super Giants.

Skipper David Miller opted to field first at SuperSport Park trusting his batting unit to chase whatever the Capitals set or at least lose by 99 runs or less.

Capitals’ Kusal Mendis put on a show announcing himself a force at the top of the order alongside the destructive Phil Salt. Mendis was the more destructive this time around with a 41-ball 80 runs which included eight 4s and four 6s while Salt scored 39 runs off 21 deliveries.