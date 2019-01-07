Pite van Biljon hit the 17th first-class century of his career with an innings 105 off 138 balls for the Knights against the Cobras. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

A second successive career-best score in the same match by Keegan Petersen completed an excellent draw for the Knights against the log-leading Cape Cobras on the final day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter in Bloemfontein on Monday. The right-hander, who hit 161 in the first innings, went four runs better second time round by amassing an unbeaten 165 (261 balls, 18x4, 2x6) as the hosts lost just one day-four wicket at the Mangaung Oval.

There was also a century for captain Pite van Biljon, the 17th of his career, after he struck 105 off 138 balls (11x4, 3x6) and shared in an unbroken third-wicket stand that was worth a fixture record 213.

The Knights eventually ended on 360/2 when the skipper shook hands with opposite number Dane Piedt, whose side remained comfortably ahead of the pack at the top of the standings.

The Central Franchise started the final day on 135/1, and there was hope for the visitors early on when Raynard van Tonder was bowled by Simon Khomari for 57 (126 balls, 9x4) with only 12 added to the overnight total.

But that was as good as it got for the Cape side as Petersen, who completed his 13th and 14th first-class tons in the game, and Van Biljon dug in.

The pair surpassed the previous best third-wicket partnerships in the fixture held by Van Biljon himself and Theunis de Bruyn of 109 (2016/17) and the 200 between Justin Ontong and Stiaan van Zyl (2012/13).

The end result left the Cobras just under 20 points ahead of the Highveld Lions at the summit, with the Knights in fourth place.

Here's to man of the match and now leading run scorer in the #4DaySeries with his 765 runs in just 7 matches. Take a bow KP. pic.twitter.com/4pWWdWoQ2Q — VKB Knights (@KnightsCricket) January 7, 2019

