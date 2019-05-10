Theunis de Bruyn was the big winner at the Titans annual awards. Photo: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Theunis de Bruyn capped a dominant domestic showing in 2018/19 by completely dominating the annual Titans Awards at Serengeti Golf and Wildlife Estate, Kempton Park, earlier this week. The powerful top-order batsman was head and shoulders above his peers in all formats, and his reward was a haul of five trophies, including the coveted Player of the Year.

De Bruyn also won the Players’ Player of the Year, the Most Valuable Player gong, as well as the First-Class Player of the Year and the T20 Player of the Year, having finished the CSA T20 Challenge as the leading scorer in the competition – despite only playing seven games.

His form in the Four-Day Franchise Series was also phenomenal, as he toiled manfully in a challenging campaign for the team.

There were also two awards on the night for the constantly improving Junior Dala. The tearaway fast bowler established himself as the spearhead this season, vaulting the Titans to the Momentum One-Day Cup title.

That saw him win the MODC Player of the Year award, but his night didn’t end there. Dala was also voted as the Fans’ Player of the Year, having given them plenty to cheer over the past season.

Young spinner Gregory Mahlokwana won the Newcomer of the Year award, as he continues to develop into an excellent white-ball weapon for the franchise.

The night also provided an opportunity to say goodbye to long-serving captain Albie Morkel, who announced his retirement during the course of the season.

The all-rounder was a distinguished servant of the Sky Blues and added significant gloss to a night of celebration by delivering a moving speech.

African News Agency (ANA)