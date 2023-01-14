Pretoria Capitals do the double on Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Benoni — Will Jacks lit up SuperSport Park with a sparkling 92 to set up a comfortable 37-run victory for the Pretoria Capitals over the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the Betway SA20 earlier today. The Capitals were playing their first home game of the competition and they certainly gave the faithful reason to come back for more. Three lucky SuperSport Park fans had even more reason to smile as they claimed one-handed catches in the crowd to put themselves in line for a share of R1milllion.

Story continues below Advertisement

Jacks was certainly giving them plenty of catching practice as he struck eight sixes in his 46-ball stay. He also hit seven boundaries. The English international formed a match-winning partnership with Theunis de Bruyn as the pair put the Sunrisers bowlers to the sword, adding 111 runs for the third wicket. De Bruyn certainly played his part as he struck 42 off just 23 balls. He bludgeoned four sixes into the stands.

The Pretoria Capitals continued their momentum throughout their innings, with Jimmy Neesham (18), Shane Dadswell (20 not out) and Migael Pretorius (11 not out) all producing cameos to push the home team up to a massive 216/6. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape batting unit were under pressure from the outset and their run-chase folded without it really ever getting started. Capitals captain Wayne Parnell was outstanding with the new ball as he removed Sarel Erwee (8) and Jordan Cox (0) with successive deliveries.

Story continues below Advertisement

This forced Jon-Jon Smuts (28) and Aiden Markram (46) to rebuild the innings, but the visitors needed a far bigger contribution from their most senior batters if they were to get close. The failure of the top-order placed Tristan Stubbs under severe pressure and the big-hitting youngster fell for just 10 on Saturday. The Sunrisers managed to get up to 179/7, but that was only due to lower order contributions from Marco Jansen (36 not out) and Brydon Carse (26 not out), and they remain the only winless team in the competition.

Story continues below Advertisement