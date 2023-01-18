Pretoria Capitals surge to top of SA20 table after resounding win over Joburg Super Kings

Centurion — The Pretoria Capitals showed their bouncebackability to surge to the top of the Betway SA20 table. The Capitals were on the wrong side of the Highveld derby on Tuesday evening, but returned to winning ways with a six-wicket victory over the Joburg Super Kings.

The Super Kings batting woes on the road continued with the Capitals routing them for just 122 in 15.4 overs. The visitors had managed to recover from losing Reeza Hendricks first ball of the innings when Eathan Bosch had the Proteas opener caught behind through captain Faf du Plessis and Leus du Plooy. However, what ensued will leave Du Plessis and coach Stephen Fleming scratching their heads as to how they Super Kings continue to capitulate. A promising 53/1 descended into all forms of chaos with the Super Kings dug out being transformed into a revolving door. The visitors lost eight wickets for just 69 runs.

Du Plessis (51 off 22 balls) fought a lone battle with his first half-century of the tournament as the remainder of the batting unit were skittled by Anrich Nortje (3/12), Jimmy Neesham (3/7) and Adil Rashid (2/25). The run-chase was a mere formality especially when Phil Salt and Will Jacks lit up SuperSport Park with an exhilarating opening partnership. It only yielded 46 runs, but it came in just 3.4 overs. And despite Theunis de Bruyn following shortly afterwards, the victory was never in any doubt.

Rilee Rossouw (11) and Shane Dadswell (18) also fell enroute to the target, but Salt ensured there would be no further hiccups with an undefeated 52 off just 30 balls. @ZaahierAdams IOL Sport