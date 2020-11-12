Pretorius four-for seals big Knights victory in Bloem

BLOEMFONTEIN - Migael Pretorius finished with seven wickets in the match to help the Knights complete back-to-back wins in the opening two rounds of the 4-Day Domestic Series after completing a big 227-run win over the Dolphins on the final day of their clash in Bloemfontein on Thursday. The seamer finished with four for 52 in the second innings to leave the visitors all out for 243 chasing an unlikely 471-run victory target at the Mangaung Oval. Pretorius also claimed three for 50 first time around, to complete a match haul of seven for 102 to go with his career-best 62 with the bat. Sarel Erwee ended as the top-scorer with 81 (185 balls, 12 fours) for Imraan Khan’s team. The KwaZulu-Natal franchise began the final day with hopes of at least salvaging something from the game when they resumed on 138 for two and their in-form opener still there on 58. Migael Pretorius of the Knights in action against the Dolphins at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, on Thursday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix After the early loss of Marques Ackerman, bowled by Mbulelo Budaza (2/67) without adding to his overnight 32, they progressed well initially.

Khaya Zondo (14) helped take the Dolphins up to 177 for three, and at that stage, saving the game looked a real possibility with less than an hour to go before lunch.

But the ex-captain was trapped leg before wicket by Shaun von Berg (2/53) and worse was to follow when two more wickets went down in the next two overs.

New man Senuran Muthusamy (2) was caught and bowled by Patrick Kruger (2/28), followed by key batsman Erwee to the bowling of Budaza.

The Dolphins suddenly found themselves tottering at 186 for six. From there Proteas all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo (18) and debutant Ruan de Swardt (36 not out) did their best to delay the Knights with a 31-run partnership.

However, Pretorius returned to run through the tail and seal another emphatic triumph for Allan Donald and his charges, who extended their advantage at the top of Pool A.

