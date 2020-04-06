Prince puts faith in his Cobras squad for 2020/2021 season

CAPE TOWN – Cape Cobras coach Ashwell Prince has announced his squad for the 2020/2021 season. Boland duo, batsman Isma-eel Gafieldien and fast bowler Ziyaad Abrahams, have been rewarded with franchise contracts after impressive seasons for Boland in both the CSA 3 Day Provincial and 1 Day Competitions. There is also a first professional contract for SA U19 batsman Jonathan Bird who impressed during last season’s Momentum One Day Cup after being called-up to the side when Janneman Malan and Kyle Verreynne were away on Proteas duty. There is a return to the Cape Cobras for fast bowler Tshepo Moreki who impressed for the Momentum Multiply Titans last season, whilst there will be a huge Cape Town welcome for all-rounders Corbin Bosch (from Titans), Onke Nyaku (from Warriors) and Calvin Savage (from Dolphins). Spinner Imraan Manack joins the franchise after having enjoyed a fruitful Momentum One Day Cup for the Titans last season, ending the tournament as their top wicket-taker with 13 wickets and he will be out to plug the gap left by Dane Piedt who will be furthering his cricket career in the USA.

Former Titans batsman left-hand batsman Tony de Zorzi, joins the squad looking to take the next step in his career.

Cape Cobras coach Ashwell Prince has announced his squad for the 2020/2021 season. Photo: Cape Cobras on facebook

In announcing his squad for next season, Prince expressed his confidence that the players he has recruited will fit right into his squad and deliver top performances as the franchise seeks to get back to winning ways after a disappointing 2019/2020 season.

“We’re absolutely delighted with our work during what is now becoming more and more like a football transfer window. We have been a very competitive squad in 4 day cricket over the last 3 years but no so much in white-ball cricket. I believe all the new signings will bolster our squad, especially in the shorter formats and give us a more competitive squad for all the formats.”

The Cape Cobras squad for 2020/2021:

Ziyaad Abrahams, Jonathan Bird, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Isma-eel Gafieldien, Zubayr Hamza, George Linde, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Imraan Manack, Aviwe Mgijima, Akhona Mnyyaka, Tshepo Moreki, Onke Nyaku, Calvin Savage, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne.

Cricket Reporter