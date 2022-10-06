Proteas to host England during new SA20 franchise tournament

Johannesburg — The Proteas will host England in a rearranged three-match one-day international series during January and February that clashes with a new T20 franchise tournament. The internationals are set for 27 and 29 January in Bloemfontein and 1 February in Kimberley, while the six-team SA20 tournament runs from 10 January to an unannounced date in February.

To avoid a tug-of-war over players, the matches against England may be staged between the group and knockout stages of the SA20. The ODIs are important to South Africa as they chase points to earn automatic qualification for the 2023 World Cup in India. The Proteas were due to play three ODIs in Australia during January, but cancelled the tour to launch the SA20.

England should have played the ODI series in SA two years ago, but a Covid-19 outbreak in the hosts' camp led to it being postponed. After England, the Proteas will face the West Indies in all three formats between 28 February and 28 March, then the Netherlands in two ODIs. Fixtures

South Africa v England ODIs - Jan 27, 29, both Bloemfontein; Feb 1, Kimberley South Africa v West Indies

Tests - Feb 28-Mar 4, Centurion; Mar 8-12, Johannesburg ODIs - Mar 16, 18, both East London; Mar 21, Potchefstroom Twenty20s - Mar 25, 26, both Centurion; Mar 28, Johannesburg