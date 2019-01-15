Sinethemba Qeshile works the ball to the leg-side during his unbeaten 71 for the Warriors against the Cape Cobras at Newlands on Tuesday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Sinethemba Qeshile and Colin Ackermann both hit 70s as the Warriors held the advantage after the second day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the log-leading Cape Cobras at Newlands on Tuesday. The former struck an unbeaten 71 (80 balls, 10x4) and the latter made 78 (152 balls, 12x4) as the visitors were bowled out for 343 in response to the 239 made by the hosts on day one.

It gave them a first-innings lead of 104, but that was erased as the title favourites went to stumps on 105/2 at Newlands.

It was nonetheless a good day for the Eastern Cape franchise as they gave themselves a decent chance of victory with a solid batting performance.

They had started proceeding on 60/3 and that score was doubled before the next wicket fell – captain Jon-Jon Smuts falling for 38.

That ended a stand of 74 for the fourth wicket, and more good partnerships followed to put the away side in a position of strength.

Lesiba Ngoepe (33) added 77 for the next wicket, while 58 was produced by the final wicket pair of Qeshile and Lutho Sipamla (18).

Jason Smith finished as the pick of the bowlers with 4/62, while Mthiwekhaya Nabe nabbed 3/63.

The Cobras then slipped into early trouble on 31/2 as Simon Harmer (2/34) struck twice, but an unbroken 74-run third wicket partnership between David Bedingham (48) and Pieter Malan (44) put the home side into a one-run lead at the close.

DAY 2 | STUMPS



Pieter Malan (44*) and David Bedingham (48*) have taken the team into a 1-run lead at the close of play



It comes off the back of Jason Smith bagging 4 wickets.#COBvWAR #StrengthInDiversity #4DaySeries pic.twitter.com/ihdO9fXb9y — COBRAS CRICKET (@CobrasCricket) January 15, 2019

* Rain and a wet outfield meant there was no play possible between the Dolphins and the Knights in their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

The hosts would have been hoping to press on from their 330/6 advantage at the start, but were greeted by rain initially at the City Oval.

It was then mop-up time, which forced an early lunch, but after inspecting conditions during the early afternoon, umpires Clifford Isaacs and Murray Brown and their team, in conjunction with the groundsman, deemed that the wet outfield would not be ready in time to get any play in.

They then decided to call stumps early, meaning that Senuran Muthusamy will resume with his unbeaten on 81 (123 balls, 8x4, 2x6) on day three, with Eathan Bosch (7) alongside him.

Cricket South Africa