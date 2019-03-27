Lutho Sipamla returns for the Warriors against the Dolphins on Thursday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Aided by the return of a number of key players, the Warriors will be gunning for victory in their Momentum One-Day Cup semifinal against the Dolphins in Durban on Thursday. The Warriors come into the match fresh off a nine-wicket victory over the Cape Cobras last week.

Having their Proteas players, Sinethemba Qeshile and Lutho Sipamla back in the squad for selection, and Andrew Birch back from injury gives the Warriors a full squad from which to select for the clash.

The Warriors have had success playing in Durban over the past couple of seasons but given that the last encounter between the two sides ended in a resounding nine-wicket victory for the Dolphins in Port Elizabeth, the visitors may well approach the match with a measure of caution.

Lutho Sipamla in action for South Africa during the 2019 International T20 Series match against Sri Lanka at the SuperSport Park. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The Warriors squad is:

Matthew Breetzke, Gihahn Cloete, Jon-Jon Smuts, Sinethemba Qeshile, Yaseen Vallie, Onke Nyaku, Sithembile Langa, Thomas Kaber, Sisanda Magala, Andrew Birch, Lutho Sipamla, Lesiba Ngoepe, Jade de Klerk, Marco Marais.

