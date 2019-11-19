Quinton: The Blitz have a nice vibe going









Quinton de Kock of the Cape Town Blitz speaks following the 2019 Mzansi Super League game against the Paarl Rocks. Photo: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix CAPE TOWN – Just like last season, the Cape Town Blitz are setting the pace in the Mzansi Super League. Although Ashwell Prince’s team ultimately fell at the final hurdle, they were the form team of the inaugural tournament, particularly the early stages. It seems the Blitz are following the same recipe again, with three victories from four starts to once again occupy the top of the standings. With defending champions, the Jozi Stars, seemingly in disarray having suffered four consecutive defeats and facing virtual elimination, the Blitz are shaping up as the early favourites to go one better this season. “If that’s what people are saying, we’re not paying too much attention to it,” Blitz captain Quinton de Kock said after their victory against the Durban Heat at Kingsmead on Sunday. “We just focusing on ourselves. Taking it game by game. Focusing on the process and not worrying about the end result. If we focus on the process, the end result will take care of itself. People talk about us a favourites, so be it and if not then so be it too. We’re just playing the game because we’re really enjoying it.”

The Blitz certainly look like a team that are enjoying themselves. From the younger ones like Marques Ackerman (23), who blazed from 43 from 34 balls at Kingsmead to the oldest such as Dale Steyn (36). The latter put in another Man-of-the-Match performance (2/23) on Sunday to propel the veteran to joint top of the wicket-takers list with six scalps at 19.33.

Wahab Riaz celebrates with Quinton de Kock and the rest of his teammates after dismissing David Miller at Kingsmead on Sunday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu BackpagePix

“We have a nice vibe going. A really nice setup. Guys are having lots of fun off the field, but once they cross the rope they get their game face on. The guys really want to do well for each other. A lot of the senior guys are helping out the younger guys,” De Kock said before giving insight into the Blitz culture.

“We’re not big into planning. We don’t focus too much on planning. We instead focus on our skills, and on each other, and our confidence. That’s how we go about things.”

The Blitz’s surge up the table will certainly be a boost to De Kock’s aspirations as a future Proteas leader. He already showed during the recent T20 series in India that his off-the-cuff style of leadership can be productive after the Proteas drew the series 1-1.

With the Blitz doing well, and responding to De Kock, there could be merit in the wicket-keeper/batsman taking over from Faf du Plessis on a full-time basis once the Proteas skipper calls time on his international career.

De Kock will hope the Blitz can maintain their momentum when they travel to Port Elizabeth to face the high-flying Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in a top-of-table clash tomorrow at St George’s Park.

