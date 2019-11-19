CAPE TOWN – Just like last season, the Cape Town Blitz are setting the pace in the Mzansi Super League.
Although Ashwell Prince’s team ultimately fell at the final hurdle, they were the form team of the inaugural tournament, particularly the early stages. It seems the Blitz are following the same recipe again, with three victories from four starts to once again occupy the top of the standings.
With defending champions, the Jozi Stars, seemingly in disarray having suffered four consecutive defeats and facing virtual elimination, the Blitz are shaping up as the early favourites to go one better this season.
“If that’s what people are saying, we’re not paying too much attention to it,” Blitz captain Quinton de Kock said after their victory against the Durban Heat at Kingsmead on Sunday.
“We just focusing on ourselves. Taking it game by game. Focusing on the process and not worrying about the end result. If we focus on the process, the end result will take care of itself. People talk about us a favourites, so be it and if not then so be it too. We’re just playing the game because we’re really enjoying it.”