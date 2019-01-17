Dolphins captain Khaya Zondo hit a quick-fire 59 not out off 45 balls (10x4) against the Knights on Thursday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Rain and bad light ultimately proved to be the main winner as the 4-Day Domestic Series encounter between the Dolphins and Knights ended in a draw at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday. The inclement weather, which led to no play on day two and just over 50 overs squeezed in on day three, again briefly returned on the final day, allowing for only 72 overs to be sent down.

To their credit, both teams tried to initiate a result, before the Knights finished the game on 181/3 in pursuit of a target of 295.

The Central Franchise resumed at the start of play on 174/6, but three wickets in 15 balls early on by Keith Dudgeon (3/32) gave the Dolphins hope.

However, Rudi Second, who ended unbeaten on 80 (138 balls, 11x4), found support in a stubborn Tshepo Ntuli (1 not out) to frustrate the home side, before they declared on 206/9.

The hosts then attacked their way to 146/3 declared, thanks to quick-fire half-centuries by Sarel Erwee (57 off 72 balls, 10x4, 1x6) and Khaya Zondo (59 not out off 45 balls, 10x4).

With only 35 overs available, the Dolphins needed to strike and strike early too.

And they did that through Ethan Bosch (3/44) after he removed Grant Mokoena (2) in the first over, but a partnership of 126 between Raynard van Tonder (60 off 89 balls, 6x4) and Keegan Petersen (71 not out off 92 balls, 7x4) ended all hope of a result.

Play was also halted in between due to poor light as the weather again had its say, while right-hander Petersen, one of the stars of the season, went past 5 000 first-class career runs.

Cricket South Africa