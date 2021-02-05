Rain decides Momentum One Day Cup title as Dolphins and Lions share trophy

POTCHEFSTROOM - The Dolphins and the Lions were crowned joint-Momentum One-Day Cup champions for 2020/21 after their final showdown was rained out after 55.2 overs in Potchefstroom on Friday.

The match had been moved to the reserve day after Thursday’s scheduled clash had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled following wet weather at Senwes Park, which was hosting the competition in a bio-secure environment (BSE).

The heavy rain had at least cleared sufficiently to get a 45-over per side game going with the Lions batting first after they lost the toss and being restricted to 225 for seven.

In reply, the defending champions reached 37 for two in 10.2 overs, before the skies opened again forcing the players off one final time in what has been a tournament severely affected by the elements.

In the end, it was the rain that was the ultimate winner as the Dolphins, winners of the title last year when the competition prematurely ended by the coronavirus pandemic, and Lions sharing the first trophy on offer for the season.