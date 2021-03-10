Rain ruins final day at Newlands as clash between Cobras and Warriors ends in a draw

CAPE TOWN – Rain played spoilsport for the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras and ruined their hopes of pushing for victory on the final day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Warriors in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Not a single ball was bowled at Six Gun Grill Newlands where bad light had ended play early on day three and only 52 overs were possible on the first day on Sunday.

Despite the lost time, the hosts were pressing hard for that elusive first win of the campaign after amassing 513 for six declared in their sole innings and having the visitors on the ropes at 259 for nine in reply.

But after waiting until midday on day four, umpires Arno Jacobs and Thomas Mokorosi decided that the wet weather was not going to abate, prompting captains Tony de Zorzi and Yaseen Vallie to shake hands.

The result left the Eastern Cape franchise second in their pool with 72.68 points, with the Cobras third on 62.36. The Momentum Multiply Titans (86.84) remain on top with a single round of the regular season remaining.