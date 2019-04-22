The Lions were one of the teams who's match was rained out. Photo: @LionsCricketSA via Twitter

JOHANNESBURG – Heavy rain across the country forced all three CSA T20 Challenge matches to be abandoned without a ball being bowled on Monday.

In a rare occurrence, the games scheduled for Potchefstroom, Bloemfontein and East London could not take place on account of the inclement weather.

It meant there was no action between the Highveld Lions and the Dolphins, the Warriors against the Titans or the Knights versus the Cape Cobras, which was meant to be a bottom taking on top affair at the Mangaung Oval.

NO RESULT: Bad weather has the final say in East London with not one ball bowled as the Multiply Titans and Warriors share the spoils. #T20Challenge #WARvTTN — The Titans (@Titans_Cricket) April 22, 2019

The latest sequence of events also took the total amount of abandonments this season to an unprecedented nine - nearly half the games.

The Cobras and Lions remain joint top of the log with 19 points.

African News Agency (ANA)