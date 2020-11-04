Record Kingsmead partnership drives Dolphins

CAPE TOWN - Big centuries by Sarel Erwee and Keegan Petersen in a record venue partnership helped the Dolphins close in on victory over the defending champions Lions after three days of the 4-Day Domestic Series encounter in Durban on Wednesday.

The pair put on a brilliant exhibition of batting, amassing 344 runs together for the second wicket at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium to help the hosts pile up 458 for three in response to the visitors’ 258 all out on day two – a lead of 200.

Three wickets by Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj then left the 2019/20 winners limping to stumps on 75 for three, needing 125 to make the Dolphins bat again.

It completed a wonderful all-round day for the home side and in particular their centurions Erwee and Petersen. Their second-wicket partnership was the highest for any wicket at the famous venue, topping the 316 stand between Mark Bruyns and Errol Stewart for KwaZulu-Natal against Boland way back in 1998/99.

Opener Erwee fell a single run short of a double century when he fell for his highest franchise score of 199 (282 balls, 25 fours, 1 six).