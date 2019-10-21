Reeza Hendricks' century set the Lions up nicely. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

A 15th career century by Reeza Hendricks helped the Imperial Lions score 300-plus for the first time in 2019/20 as they bossed the opening day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the VKB Knights in Kimberley on Monday. Batting at No. 3, the Standard Bank Proteas right-hander struck an unbeaten 107 (182 balls, 14 fours, 1 six) to help the defending champions amass 316 for four at the Diamond Oval.

There were also strong half-centuries by debutant Joshua Richards (80 off 102 balls, 14 fours) and Dominic Hendricks (76 off 208 balls, 10 fours, 1 six) – contributions that ensured there was no repeat of the lowly scores of 215, 119, 152 and 217 the visitors had recorded in their previous games.

Here the Lions were dominant from the time they won the toss and elected to bat first in the Northern Cape.

Richards and Dominic Hendricks were dominant, the former the aggressor and the latter the anchor, with the pair putting on 110 for the first wicket.