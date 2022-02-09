Richard Levi muscles impressive WP to victory over Warriors in Gqeberha

Cape Town – Western Province stormed to a record-breaking seven-wicket victory over the Warriors on Day 3 of the CSA T20 Challenge on Wednesday. The hosts had posted the equal-best highest score of the week thus far, but it was not nearly enough for a barnstorming Richard Levi and young Jonathan Bird. The WP openers wrecked havoc in the Powerplay, with Levi in particular blasting 40 off just 17 balls.

It was pure carnage from the outset with Levi muscling five boundaries and three sixes during his brief but brutal stay at the crease. Even though the veteran was back in the hut before the close of the fifth over, Levi had done his job. The back of the chase was broken and Bird ensured the momentum was maintained with a 26-ball 39. And when the former Bishops prodigy departed, the run chase was then master-minded by Dane Vilas (33 not out) and George Linde (34 not out) with an unbroken 66-run partnership that took Province home with 17 balls to spare.

WP had earlier done just enough with the ball to contain the dangerous Warriors batting line-up. Although opener Wihan Lubbe played nicely for his 69 not out, it was the WP skipper Wayne Parnell that kept everything in check with a superb four-over spell of 1/25. Province are certainly looking like a dangerous outfit after two matches and top the log after two comprehensive victories. @ZaahierAdams