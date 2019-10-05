PORT ELIZABETH – Former South African Under-19 cricketer, and a leading force behind the tremendous success of the current Warriors franchise, Rivash Gobind, has stepped down as head coach, to take up an international post with Afghanistan.
Gobind is to become part of the Afghanistan national cricket team’s management and coaching structure.
He will be leaving the Warriors before the end of October.
Gobind captained both KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa Under-19s and is a certified level 3 coach. In addition to his cricketing accomplishments, he holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration.
He was appointed assistant coach of the Warriors in August 2016, and head coach from the start of the 2017 season. Warriors have enjoyed their most successful seasons in recent years under his stewardship.