Rocks also forced to leave out star spinner for failing CSA’s fitness standards

Cape Town — Sisanda Magala is not the only South African domestic cricketer to fall foul of Cricket SA’s new stringent fitness standards. Magala, who is part of the Lions squad at the CSA Division T20 Challenge in Potchefstroom but is yet to play a game, has been caught in the centre of a fitness storm yet again.

Story continues below Advertisement

But IOL Sport now understands that the Gbets Rocks have also left left-arm spinner Siyabonga Mahima out of their squad altogether. Mahima was a valuable member of the Rocks’ championship-winning team last season, playing all nine matches en route to the title, where he claimed nine wickets with a miserly economy rate of just 6.52. But the 26-year-old, who also claimed a sensational hat-trick in the previous year’s T20 Challenge for the now defunct Cape Cobras, now had to be omitted from JP Duminy’s squad.

“Yes, Siyabonga Mahima was not selected in the Rocks squad due to failing Cricket SA’s fitness requirements,” Rocks chief executive James Fortuin told IOL Sport. “Siya is currently with our Colts squad getting much-needed game time and is working hard to meet the required fitness standards with a personal physical trainer.” Cricket SA have adopted a much stricter approach to players’ fitness this season after consultation with the respective provincial coaches and strength and conditioning coaches.

Story continues below Advertisement

The CSA regulations stipulate that players need to complete a 2km time trial in under eight minutes and thirty seconds. @ZaahierAdams IOL Sport