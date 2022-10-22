Rocks beat the Dolphins in rain interrupted T20 Challenge clash

Potchefstroom — The Hollywoodbets Dolphins fell to a seven wicket DLS Method loss to the Gbets Rocks in a rain interrupted CSA T20 Challenge clash in Potchefstroom on Saturday. The Rocks’ chase was reduced to twelve overs as rain fell in the North West Province and they managed to knock the runs off when they returned after the break.

The Dolphins were sent into bat first after the Rocks won the toss. A 29 run opening stand was ended when Bryce Parsons drilled one to cover to be caught for eight in the sixth over before the Dolphins lost Jon-Jon Smuts three balls later for a duck to the same bowler Bamanye Xenxe. At the end of the powerplay the Dolphins were 30 for two with Roelofsen on eighteen and Tshepang Dithole newly at the crease on a single.

The pair then pieced together a patient partnership of 66 in just over eight overs with Roelfosen going past fifty before Dithole was bowled for 22 from 27 balls. Khaya Zondo was then caught for two with the score on 103 in the sixteenth over of the innings. Twelve runs later Roelofsen fell when he was caught in the deep for a positive 66 from 48 balls with eight fours and a six. Roelofsen's innings took him to the top of the competition run scorers list.

With quick runs the order of the day the Dolphins battled against some good death bowling from the Rocks and Andile Simelane and Eathan Bosch both fell in the final over of the innings as the Dolphins ended on 136 for seven in their 20 overs. Jason Smith finished the innings on 21 not out off 16 balls. With the ball the Dolphins picked up the crucial wicket of Janneman Malan in the first over of the chase when he was bowled by Bosch.

27 runs later the Dolphins had their second wicket, Valentine Kitime caught behind giving Bosch his second wicket of the match. Bosch finished his three overs with figures of two for seventeen to take his wickets tally for the tournament to six which puts him at the top of the wicket takers chart. Cylde Fortuin was the third wicket to fall with the total on 52 in the eighth over of the chase before the players left the field in the ninth over with the Rocks on 59 for three.

When the players returned after the rain delay the Rocks' revised target was 87 from twelve overs. Farhaan Behardien and Leus du Plooy finished 24 and 18 not out respectively as the Rocks won with four balls to spare. The Dolphins will play the Warriors on Tuesday in their fourth match of the CSA T20 Challenge.

Scorecard Dolphins 136/7 (G Roelofsen 66) Gbets Rocks 87/3 in 11.2 overs (F Behardien 24* E Bosch 2/17)